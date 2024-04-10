Former President Edgar Lungu with wife, Esther, arriving at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter she is charged with theft of motor vehicles and other properties yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

A HERBALIST has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, refuting claims made by former first lady Esther Lungu’s lawyer that she had wrapped US$400,000 in a white clothe along with herbal medicine. Elizabeth Phiri, 53, also denied using the alleged $400,000 to purchase a house in Libala and a Canter, as purportedly given to her by former president Edgar Lungu’s niece. Phiri informed the court that she had been earning money since the age of eight but couldn’t recall the total accumulated over the years. The ongoing case involves former first lady Esther Lungu, jointly charged with James Phiri, Lee Chisulo, both police officers, Kapambwe Lungu, and Lungu’s niece Catherine Banda, for the theft of a motor vehicle. During cross-examination...