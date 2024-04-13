THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 26-year-old Lusaka woman to two years simple imprisonment for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema sacrificed the six Seventh-Day Adventist youths who drowned on Lake Kariba. Saliya Laisha, 26, was facing one count of defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Laisha, on January 5, 2022, in Lusaka, with intent to bring President Hichilema into hatred, ridicule or contempt, did publish a defamatory matter by word of mouth in which she said “President Hakainde Hichilema has sacrificed the six Seventh-Day Adventist Youths who died in the Kariba Dam so that he can work well...



