THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how a Disc Jockey (DJ) of Kanyama Township in Lusaka allegedly sexually abused five girls after he took them to his house on the pretext that they were going to play a game with him. About three witnesses testified in the matter and told Lusaka Resident Magistrate Christopher Hampungani how they discovered that Kelvin Mutale sexually abused the girls who are his neighbours’ children. SM, 45, a business woman of Kanyama Township told magistrate Hampungani that on December 24, 2023, she was selling some merchandise at the roadside as usual when she sent a boy to go and get a torch and a phone from home. She said when the boy delayed to return...



