THE State has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that it is crucial for former president Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, to provide clear documentation demonstrating her father’s financial involvement in acquiring and developing her Sinda Farm. Emmanuel Khondwe, a Drug Enforcement Commission Senior Investigations Officer, has also told the Court that it is necessary for Tasila to establish a clear trail that depicts the movement of funds from Lungu to herself. This is a matter in which Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri wants Tasila’s farm in Sinda District forfeited to the state on grounds that it is tainted property. But Tasila disputed the state’s allegations that her Sinda farm is from proceeds of crime, insisting that the claims...



