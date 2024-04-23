Nchito SC: Now, you said you are not allowed to do business with government? Jean Kapata: Yes, My Lady. Nchito SC: So, when you got a plot, wasn’t that a business transaction? Jean Kapata: My Lord, I was not dealing with government, My Lady. Nchito SC: You were dealing with? Jean Kapata; My Lady, when you have a plot, I don’t think there’s any law that prohibits me to sell my house. In fact, if I need money, there’s no law that prohibits me to sell my house. There’s no law that prohibits me to sell my plot that I’ve legally owned. Nchito SC: Madam, you are talking about something else. I am saying; when you got that piece of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.