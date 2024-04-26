ZESCO Limited has sued Zambia Electrometer Limited, a company in which it holds a 40 percent shareholding interest, seeking an order for the refund of the K46,428,429 it lent to the company to cover its employees’ salaries and other expenses. The power utility company also wants Zambia Electrometer Limited to pay it damages for inconvenience and interest found due. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Zesco stated that it provided financial assistance to Zambia Electrometer Limited, which had been facing financial difficulties, with the understanding that it would be repaid in future. “The plaintiff holds a 40 percent shareholding interest in the defendant’s company. The defendant is and was at all materials times a company...



