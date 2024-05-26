EUNICE Njobvu, a 61-year-old resident of Lusaka’s Kanyama area, has dragged her son-in-law, John Banda, 46, to court for failing to pay dowry since 2002. But Banda has expressed surprise at his mother-in-law’s revelation that he was going to be charged K5,000 and five cows because, according to him, no such negotiation ever occurred. He has also attributed his failure to follow up on the bride price matter to ongoing marital issues with his wife, whom he says has a habit of selling household goods. Standing before Matero Local Court Magistrate Lewis Mumba, Njobvu said she didn’t want to die without receiving her daughter’s dowry. She told the court that her son-in-law had been unavailable for lobola negotiations since 2002,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.