Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda withdrew an application on Friday in which he had asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to release his passport to enable him to travel to India for medical attention. This followed Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili’s refusal to grant his application on grounds that a doctor needed to first confirm that he had a medical condition that required him to travel abroad. In March this year, Magistrate Dominic Makalicha granted Chanda, his wife and sister-in-law bail of K40,000 each, pending their appeal against a seven-month sentence for obstructing ACC officers. Magistrate Makalicha also ordered the convicts to surrender their travel documents to the Clerk of Court. Chanda, Mable Nakaundi and Ruth Nakaundi were...