EMMANUEL Jay Banda has sued Levy Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka, Trevor Mwiinde and the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for his abduction. The Petauke Independent MP wants a declaration that the alleged torture by Ngoma, Hamasaka and Mwiinde such as inflicting pain with a plank and a cable, pulling his tongue with a pair of pliers, tying his genitals in a bid to have them cut off or the threat thereof, was an act of subjecting him to torture and inhuman and degrading treatment contrary to Article 11(a), 13 and 15 of the Constitution of Zambia. Banda also seeks a declaration that his evacuation from Medland Hospital to Maina Soko Hospital against his will and the consent of...



