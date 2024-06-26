DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to forfeit to the state K9,299,093.41 cash and 10 FNB accounts with K130,414.93 and US$ 273.01 belonging to three National Housing Empowerment Fund Limited (NHEF) directors. Phiri also wants two NATSAVE accounts with K22,750, a National Building Society account with K104,593.92 and 18 vehicles forfeited to the state as they are suspected to be proceeds of crime. According to the affidavit in support of the application for non-conviction-based forfeiture, Yona Siame, a Drug Enforcement Commission Investigation (DEC) officer stated that investigations were instituted into the NHEF directors in 2022 after members of the public complained of having been swindled. Siame stated that large sums of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.