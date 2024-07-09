NINE expelled PF MPs have applied to the Lusaka High Court for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against the decision of second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo to declare their seats vacant. The nine, who have also cited the Attorney General, want a declaration that Moyo’s decision dated July 3, 2024, declaring their nine parliamentary seats vacant, is illegal as the Patriotic Front has not expelled them from the party. They further want a declaration that Moyo’s decision to declare their seats vacant on the ground that the action in the Constitutional Court had been dismissed, without having regard to the fact that there was an active matter, is irrational, unreasonable and unjustified, as their purported...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.