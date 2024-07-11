THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed 12 men and a juvenile of Lusaka’s Kalundu area accused of defiling and murdering a 15-year-old girl to the High Court for trial. In this matter, Evans Zulu, 22, a carpenter, Richard Dube, 24, a builder, Lewis Silungwe, 28, a machine operator, Bernard Munana, 22, a mechanic, Kelvin Mweemba, 26, a bricklayer, Alick Mwanza, 21, a driver, F. M, 17, Rabson Mbiza, 21, Maurice Phiri, 18, Dennis Mwamulela, 18, Micheal Njamba, 18, Cornelius Lunda, 18 and Enoch Ng’andu, 18, are facing two counts of murder and defilement of a child. In the first count, particulars of the offence allege that the 13, on January 1, 2024, jointly and whilst acting together murdered a 15-year-old...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.