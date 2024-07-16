NINE PF MPs who were expelled in December last year have again sued Miles Sampa in the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order to quash his election as party president. Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Christopher Kang’ombe, Ronald Chitotela, Remember Mutale, Mulenga Fube, Mutotwe Kafwaya, Nickson Chilangwa and Emmanuel Musonda also seek a permanent injunction to restrain Sampa from holding himself out as the party president. The nine want a declaration that Sampa contravened the party’s electoral regulations, as well as articles 20(1)(e), 46(4), 52, 58(k), and 64 of the PF party constitution. They also want a declaration that by contravening the party’s regulations, party’s electoral regulations and the party constitution, Sampa contravened Article 60(2) of the Constitution of Zambia. The...



