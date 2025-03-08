AS viewers, we’re quick to criticise the quality of local films we watch on our screens. But Mpali creator Frank Sibbuku says filmmakers are often criticised because people don’t see the struggles that go on behind the camera. He explains that filmmakers often have ambitious ideas, but money is a major obstacle in producing high-quality films. Due to budget constraints, filmmakers are forced to cut corners, which impacts and compromises the storyline, leaving audiences unaware of the sacrifices made to bring their favourite shows to life. Sibbuku points out the financial challenges of working on the drama series Mpali, explaining that when he arrives to shoot at a location, people often demand payment before allowing filming. This creates setbacks and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here