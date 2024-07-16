Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former defense minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba speaks to journalists at the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after being interrogated by the joint investigative wings on April 6, 2022 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LAWYERS representing former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba informed Magistrate Stanford Ngobola yesterday that their client was unwell and currently awaiting examinations from a cardiologist and urologist. This is in a matter in which Mwamba is charged with 24 counts of conflict of interest, money laundering, among others. Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for a status conference before Magistrate Ngobola, Monday, Mwamba’s lawyer, Bonaventure Mutale, State Counsel, informed the court that the defence had not yet received a detailed report of the accused’s illness. He said Mwamba was scheduled to undergo...