A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he found audio recordings of actor Leo Simukoko, famous for his character ‘Mushala’, apologising to the woman he allegedly indecently assaulted. Bowas Moonga, 49, an acting police inspector based at Woodlands Police Station told the court that Simukoko assaulted the victim at his production house after he was given a lift. This is in a matter in which Simukoko is charged with indecent assault on a woman of Rockfield Chalala, Lusaka. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Crispin Hampungani, Moonga told the court that he made up his mind to charge Simukoko based on the evidence he had gathered from the audio recording and WhatsApp...



