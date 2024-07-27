TWO police officers have testified in the matter in which Christian Democratic Party president Dan Pule is charged with sedition. Michael Illishebo, 45, a Detective Chief Inspector in Cyber Crimes Unit narrated to the court how he handed over a letter to the Digital Forensics Unit to have a video file extracted from TikTok. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, Thursday, Illishebo said a request was made to have a TikTok video from an account called ‘Komboni.reporter’ extracted. “On the material date May 29, 2024, in the morning I was performing my duties in the Cyber Crimes office at Police Headquarters. I was approached by Detective Inspector Manda from Anti-Frauds who was investigating a matter....



