Bowman Lusambo leaving the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after after he was found with a case to answer in two counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime - Picture by Taonga Tembo

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former Lusaka minister Bowman Lusambo with a case to answer in a matter in which he is facing two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Meanwhile, Lusambo says he is excited to be put on his defence as it accords him a chance to explain his position. In this matter, Lusambo is charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, Contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. When the matter came up for a ruling on a case or no case to answer, Tuesday, Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili stated that he...