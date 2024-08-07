LUSAKA Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has issued a warrant of arrest against National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Saboi Imboela, in the matter in which she is charged with two counts of libel. It is alleged that Imboela, on September 9, 2022, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to defame, unlawfully published defamatory matters against Clayson Hamasaka on a Facebook page called SABOI IMBOELA-SI, stating as follows: “his farm is being developed by the Chinese & is the character I said had permanent rooms and hotels, sleeping with women that want jobs in the UPND. You are the ghost terrorizing women”. In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Imboela, with intent to defame,...



