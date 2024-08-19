A Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Senior Investigations Officer has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that according to his investigations, former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji pressured the Ministry of Finance to fund the procurement of properties in Turkey. Kwaleyela Mukelabai also told the court that former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba instructed the Ministry of Finance to transfer K108,401,197 to head 21, an account which he controlled. In this matter, Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged in the first count that Yamba, on dates unknown, but between...



