PETAUKE Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda has told the Lusaka High Court that Levy Ngoma was present while he was being beaten and tortured during his alleged abduction. This is in a matter where Banda has sued Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka, Trevor Mwiinde, and the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for his abduction and torture. In his response to the answers provided by the defendants, who denied the abduction and torture claims, Banda claimed that Mwiinde was also actively involved in his torture. “The petitioner maintains all averments as stated and will provide strict proof thereof at trial. The petitioner reiterates the detailed descriptions and events that implicate Levy Ngoma and Trevor Mwiinde in the alleged actions. In...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.