THREE MPs have testified in Munir Zulu’s defence in the matter where he is charged with seditious practices, stating that they took his remark about President Hakainde Hichilema dissolving Parliament as a joke. Zulu is facing one count of seditious practices contrary to Section 57 (1) (e) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. It is alleged that on September 6, 2023, in Lusaka, Zulu uttered seditious words on social media, to which he claimed to have had reliable information that, “the President was going to dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8, 2023, after addressing Parliament, and that he was going to call for early elections. He further incited Zambians to prepare for campaigns after the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.