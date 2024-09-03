THE Lusaka High Court has ordered former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji’s tenant to pay K60,000 in outstanding rent. Justice Sharon Newa has also ordered Wiseman Zulu to vacate Malanji’s house by November 29, 2024. Malanji had sued Zulu, a tenant in one of his houses in Chongwe’s Silverest Gardens, seeking an order for the payment of K60,000 in outstanding rent arrears. In a judgement delivered by Justice Newa, the court ruled that Malanji was entitled to the payment of K60,000. “At the hearing, only Joseph Malanji was represented and Wiseman Zulu did not appear. I accordingly order that Joseph Malanji is entitled to the payment of K60,000 as rental arrears that are outstanding, and in that regard, I enter...



