FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the corruption case against him and his wife is politically motivated. Lusambo, who faces charges of corrupt acquisition of public property, possession of suspected proceeds of crime, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud, defended his wealth as legally obtained before entering politics. Testifying before Magistrate Faides Hamaundu, Tuesday, Lusambo emphasised that his financial success began long before his political career. “Before I address other sources of income, during my tour as a Minister, there was a loan which I got from government if I am not mistaken amounting to K300,000 and the Ministry of Finance, they gave me that amount. I also had a loan from by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.