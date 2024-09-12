A STATE witness has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that former Justice minister Given Lubinda used a passport that had been reported missing in September 2022. Michael Matafwali, a 45-year-old police officer, informed the court that Lubinda admitted to the error, calling it an “honest mistake.” When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, Wednesday, Matafwali said after Lubinda’s confirmation of having used the passport, he made up his mind to charge and arrest him. “In November 2023, I was assigned to investigate the matter of being in possession of holding more than one passport, acting on that I summoned Lubinda on November 14, 2023. Upon summoning him, he adhered to the summon. As...



