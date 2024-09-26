CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa SC has asked the Constitutional Court not to entertain a petition from youth activist Michelo Chizombe challenging Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest future elections. Sangwa has told the court that it cannot grant Chizombe the reliefs he seeks without impugning the validity of the 2021 presidential elections. On Tuesday, Constitutional Court Judges Arnold Shilimi, Martin Musaluke and Mathew Chisunka joined Sangwa to Lungu’s eligibility proceedings as a friend of the court. In this matter, Chizombe wants a declaration that Lungu is not eligible to contest any future presidential elections. Chizombe, who also cited ECZ and the Attorney General as respondents, further wants the court to declare that Lungu’s participation in the August 2021 general elections was...



