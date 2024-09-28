Former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo with wife cut the cake as inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja and wife look on during the 2017 police annual ball held at ZNS Chamba Valley in Lusaka on February 23, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo in a matter where he was jointly charged with his wife, Wanziya Chirwa for corruption. However, Lusaka Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has convicted and sentenced Chirwa to three years’ simple imprisonment for being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. In this matter, Kampyongo and Chirwa were facing 12 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Of the 12 counts, Kampyongo was facing five while his wife was facing seven. In count one, it was alleged that Kampyongo and Chirwa on a date unknown but between January 1, 2012 and September 30, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together...