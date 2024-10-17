THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has asked the High Court to dismiss the matter in which a British bank has asked the court for a judicial review of BoZ’s decision to liquidate Investrust Bank Plc. Bank of Nevis International Limited is requesting a stay on the execution of BoZ’s decision until a tribunal is constituted or until further court orders are issued. Michael Jenseabla Prest, the bank’s authorised signatory and shareholder representative, has named the Minister of Finance and National Planning, the Attorney General, and BoZ as respondents. However, in an affidavit in support of BoZ’s summons for an order to dismiss the matter for multiplicity of actions, Owen Mooka, the central bank’s Acting Assistant Director – Problem Bank Management...



