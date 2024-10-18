A 46-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s Chelstone Obama area has dragged her 61-year-old husband to the Magistrates’ Court for assaulting her when he did not find nshima was served after a drinking spree. The court has also heard that her husband is also fond of sitting in the living room while naked so that the children “can see how he is”. James Sichula, who is unemployed, is facing one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm Contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Sichula, on August 12, 2024, in Lusaka, did assault Ruth Phiri thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm. When the matter came up for allocation...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here