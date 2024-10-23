FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) commissioner Dr Henry Mbushi, State Counsel, has sued the state in the High Court, seeking damages for the unlawful seizure of his house in Woodlands by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). Mbushi wants a declaration that DEC is a constructive trustee of his property. He further wants, in the alternative, a declaration that he is equitably entitled to his property. Mbushi further wants damages for libel and defamation after being said to be involved in money laundering. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Mbushi stated that the Drug Enforcement Commission took possession of his house in Woodlands on February 21, 2024. He stated that DEC seized the house under...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here