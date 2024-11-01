THE Lusaka High Court yesterday heard how 28 bodies of Ethiopians were found in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area, with bruises and swollen faces. A scenes of crime officer, Detective Woman Inspector Bertha Kalituta, also told the court that the victims were all male adults, aged between 20 and 45 This is in a matter where Jairos Njobvu, 30, a driver; Stephen Sitali, 35 also a driver; and Pethias Mayembe 43, a businessman, are facing 29 counts of prohibition of trafficking in persons, contrary to section 3(1)(4) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Amendment Act No. 16 of 2022 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations in the matter are that the trio, between December 10 and 11, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here