OVER 280 former employees of Standard Chartered Bank have sued the institution in the High Court, seeking an order for a full account of the principal and 70 per cent accrued interest and bonuses they accrued in the Defined Benefit Scheme prior to the cross over to the Defined Contributory Scheme in 1996. Modrin Bwalya Mwanda and 283 others, who have also cited Minet Zambia Consulting Limited as a respondent, want an order for the production of a full statement of account of all contributions made for or on behalf of them under the Defined Benefit Scheme and a full payment of any differences which where established. They further want an order for a full account of interest earned from...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here