Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Luanshya Magistrates’ Court yesterday sentenced former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo to two years imprisonment with hard labour. This follows a bench warrant issued against Lusambo by the Luanshya Magistrate Magistrate Penistone Chiluba after he was convicted for unlawful wounding in his absentia. And Lusambo says PF will come back to power just like US President Elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Magistrate Chiluba has denied Lusambo bail pending his appeal against the two year sentence. During sentencing, Magistrate Chiluba sentenced Lusambo to two years with hard labour. She acknowledged that Lusambo was a first-time offender who had appealed for leniency on the grounds of his family responsibilities and public role, noting his six children, 10 dependents, and sponsorship...