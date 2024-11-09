THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has sentenced former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo to four years imprisonment with hard labour on corruption charges. This was despite his lawyer’s plea for the court to spare Lusambo’s political career by not giving him a custodial sentence. Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu has also fined Lusambo K27,000 for tax evasion. However, Magistrate Hamaundu acquitted Lusambo’s wife, Nancy, of all charges related to possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. She also acquitted Lusambo on one count of conspiracy to defraud. When the matter came up for judgement before Magistrate Hamaundu, Friday, Lusambo was found guilty on one count of corrupt acquisition of public property, three counts of tax evasion and...



