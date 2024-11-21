FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s economic advisor Hibeene Mwiinga’s wife, Mercy Munsanje, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that she did not purchase the properties under her name. Mercy, 60, a businesswoman, has told the court that the properties were bought by her husband, Mwiinga. She also told the court that she conducted business through her company, Big Bite Butchery. This is in a matter where Mwiinga, Mercy, and their son, Hakaantu are facing corruption-related charges. The trio is jointly charged together with Hichikay Farm Limited. When the matter came up for defence before Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, Wednesday, Mercy explained that the properties in Salama Park and the motor vehicles under her name were purchased by Mwiinga. “I own...



