Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal bodies at Parliament on March 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has urged the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to find him with a no case to answer in the matter where he is charged with wilful failure to comply with the law. He argues that prosecution witnesses exonerated him. Yamba is jointly charged with Joseph Malanji with 10 counts of wilful failure to comply with laid down procedures and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Yamba is charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable law, while Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. It is alleged in the first count that Yamba, on dates unknown, but between...