THE Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has insisted that the three dismissed Constitutional Court Judges were not qualified to hold their offices. JCC Acting Secretary Brian Gombwa has also told the court that the three judges were found to be incompetent and had grossly misconducted themselves, hence their removal from office. In October, President Hakainde Hichilema removed Constitutional Judges Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda from their offices. Following this, constitutional lawyer Tresford Chali dragged the JCC and Attorney General to the Constitutional Court, challenging the decision of the President. Chali is seeking a declaration that it was unconstitutional for the Judicial Complaints Commission to interpret the Constitution in the manner they did in the report dated October 2024, among...



