THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted Maurice Chomb, a 24-year-old driver of Lusaka’s Shantumbu area for raping his 81-year-old landlord. Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya has also committed Chomba to the High Court for sentencing. In the first count, Chomba was charged with rape Contrary to Section 133 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Chomba, on May 5, 2024, in Lusaka, had unlawful carnal knowledge of EK without her consent. In count two, Chomba was charged with unnatural offences Contrary to Section 155(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence alleged that Chomba, on May 5, 2024, in Lusaka, had carnal knowledge of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here