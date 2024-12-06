THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced WARMA Director General Engineer Kenneth Nyundu to two years imprisonment for forging a Performance-Based Contract and dishonestly obtaining K709,366.92 in vehicle allowances. This is in a matter where Nyundu was facing three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences. In count one, particulars of the offence were that Kenneth Nyundu, on a date unknown but between February 5, 2021 and July 30, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud, did make a false document namely Performance Based Contract dated February 5, 2021, between Water Resources Management Authority and Engineer Kenneth Nyundu, yourself, purporting to show that you...



