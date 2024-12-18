TWO men of Lusaka’s Chazanga compound have been dragged to the Chongwe Magistrates’ Court for facilitating the trafficking of 13 Ethiopian nationals into Zambia. Patrick Kombe, 43, a driver and Kalombe Siaumpe, 32, a peasant farmer, are facing 13 counts of conduct facilitating trafficking in persons Contrary to Section 7 (1) (a) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Amendment Act No 16 of 2022 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in the 13 counts are that the duo, on December 2, 2024, along Ngwerere Road in Chongwe, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, knowingly did facilitate the trafficking of Mirato Sibamo, Mohamed Siutan, Samuel Mulafu, Evobe Mikase, Beranu Selal, Habetamu Tedese, Batere Bazebh, Misganu Tenesgen, Tesemo Eliag,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here