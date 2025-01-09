THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has revoked a warrant of arrest it issued against blogger Mwewa Chitambala, popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane, in a matter where Chishimba Kambwili is charged with unlawful assembly. In November, 2024, Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli issued a bench warrant against Chitambala for failing to appear before court as a witness. In this matter, Kambwili was jointly charged with Lusaka businessman Charles Kakula and was facing one count of definitions of unlawful assembly and riot, while Kakula was also facing an additional charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race. But earlier in May, 2024, the state discharged Kakula of his charges in the matter. Allegations in the matter are that...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here