THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 26-year-old third year medical student at the University of Zambia and another to three years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing phones from students. In this matter, Mike Musonda Chilando of Kamwala South and Eqniouxy Tembo, 24, of Graden House were facing six counts of theft Contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in count one alleged that the duo, between August 1, 2024, and October 31, 2024, in Lusaka, did steal one cell phone namely; Samsung galaxy M34 valued at K4,500, the property of Grace Chanda. In count two, it is alleged that Chilando and Tembo, between the...



