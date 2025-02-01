Chikondi Banda's mother (in white tank top) breaks down in tears after her son's killer, Nalukui Akafekwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 31, 2025, by Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Bowa - Picture by Taonga Tembo

Chikondi Banda's mother (in white tank top) breaks down in tears after her son's killer, Nalukui Akafekwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 31, 2025, by Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Bowa - Picture by Taonga Tembo

LUSAKA High Court Judge Charles Bowa has sentenced a 26-year-old man of Garden Chilulu township to life imprisonment for the murder of 10-year-old boy Chikondi Banda. In this matter, Nalukui Akafekwa, who was Chikondi’s neighbour, was charged with one count of murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Akafekwa was alleged to have murdered Chikondi on March 17, 2023, in Lusaka. When the matter came up for judgement before Judge Bowa, Friday, he said he was satisfied with the state prosecution’s evidence that Akafekwa was with Chikondi on the material day and that he demanded for ransom from the deceased’s family. Judge Bowa said he was inclined to deduce that Akafekwa...