FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has urged the Lusaka High Court to acquit him, arguing that the prosecution failed to prove its case in the corruption matter that led to his conviction. Lusambo, who was sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour and fined K27,000 for tax evasion by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on November 8, 2024, has appealed the ruling, claiming it was based on flawed reasoning and insufficient evidence. Through his legal team, comprising Messrs D. Findlay and Associates, Makebi Zulu Advocates, and Likando Kalaluka and Company, Lusambo submitted that the Magistrates’ Court relied on assumptions and ignored material facts. “In each of the counts appealed against, the Appellant was found guilty despite the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here