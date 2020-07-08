THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia has approved the application by Teqball Association to be included and recognised as member of the council.

In a letter addressed to the Teqball Association, the committee stated that the approval would have to be ratified at the next Olympic Council assembly.

“Reference is made to your letter dated 01 June, 2020 in which you requested for inclusion in the membership to the National Olympic Committee of Zambia as one of its affiliate members. In that regard, NOCZ is pleased to inform you that the NOCZ Executive Board has approved your membership application subject to ratification by its Olympic Council at the next Annual General Meeting. Find enclosed the 2020 NOCZ annual subscription invoice for your attention. We remain at your disposal should you have any questions,” read the statement.

Teqball was recently introduced in Zambia.