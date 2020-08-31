FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) aspiring presidential candidate Joseph Nkole has welcomed the pending meeting between FIFA, FAZ government and other stakeholders aimed at resolving the wrangles that have rocked the game.

FIFA is today expected to chair the long-awaited meeting aimed at resolving the wrangles that have characterised Zambian football for over six months now.

According to a FIFA letter dated August 28, the meeting is set to take off at 10:00hrs and will have FAZ and Ministry of Sports representatives, the National Sports Council of Zambia and a maximum of three representatives from the aggrieved parties.

In a statement availed by his media team yesterday, Nkole said he hoped that the wrangles would be resolved for the betterment of football in the country.

He also stated that if elected, one of his main priorities would be to unite the football family, among others.

Meanwhile, Nkole said he will also give equal priority to women’s football just like their male counterparts.

Nkole, a former referee, is challenging incumbent Andrew Kamanga and former FAZ vice-president Emmanuel Munaile in the race to lead Football House.

“Our emphasis is bottom-up. We believe the girl-child with football skills should first be in school, college or university,” he said.

Nkole said his administration would create a bursary scheme where girls that excelled in football would be sponsored to further their education.

“Our programme will start with Under-8 girls football under Zambia Schools through the Federation of Colleges and Universities up to the senior national team,” said Nkole. “Already existing clubs and new ones will be aided to form into affordable league or tournament or cup formats. We believe club football must break even.”