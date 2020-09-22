EIGHT time Super Division Champions Zesco United have fired coach George Lwandamina, barely a month before next season.

In a Statement availed to Goal Diggers by club media officer Desmond Katongo, Lwandamina and the club have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect.

Club Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Richard Mulenga has thanked Lwandamina for the services rendered to the club.

“ZESCO United Football Club management would like to thank coach George Lwandamina for his services in the last three seasons which resulted in the team winning two league titles and one Absa cup trophy,” Mulenga said.

Mulenga has further disclosed that the club will soon be announcing a new full-time head coach ahead of the 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN Super League season.

“The club will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new full-time head coach,” he said.

Lwandamina has been at Zesco since 2018 when he re-joined from Tanzanian side Yanga.