SHEPOLOPOLO star Martha Tembo says Zambia should not be written off at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Zambia are considered underdogs compared to the teams that they have been drawn against. In Group F, the Copper Queens were pitted against 2019 World Cup runners – up Netherlands, seven time South American Champions Brazil and China. Zambia will play their first game on July 21 against the Netherlands at the Miyagi Stadium in Miyagi. Tembo said in an interview yesterday that playing at the Olympics is a dream come true for the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.