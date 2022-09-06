THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has appointed Chef De Missions to lead team Zambia ahead of the various upcoming multi-sport competitions. NOCZ president Alfred Foloko announced the appointments which were made during an executive board meeting held on Sunday evening in Lusaka. Foloko has called on sports federations to start engaging the appointed CDMs in good time and avoid missing any important information and deadlines as stipulated by the Games Organising Committees. He said preparations are key in attaining results hence the need for the appointed CDMs to make sure athletes are adequately prepared. “We implore the appointed CDMs to work hard to ensure that federations and athlete are adequately prepared. We congratulate the appointed officials, and we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.