DEFENDING champions Green Buffaloes maintained their unbeaten run in the Midlands Netball Association (MINA) league after thumping Mazabuka United 52-17 in an entertaining week 14 fixture played at Napsa Sports Complex in Lusaka over the weekend. The Zambia Army-sponsored side came from behind to beat struggling Mazabuka United to move their points tally to 39 and open up a seven-point lead at the summit of the MINA league table. Buffaloes who have a game in hand against Nkwazi have maintained their dominance in the league and have set sight on retaining the league title with a 100 percent win record. The Beauty Nakazwe-captained side has continued to score goals for fun in the league and has so far scored a…...



